All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1818 Milner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1818 Milner Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1818 Milner Road

1818 Milner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1818 Milner Road, Irving, TX 75061
Grauwyler Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Move-In Ready! Recently updated home in Irving boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded throughout with new wood-like vinyl plank flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms and one bedroom with exposed brick appearance for accent walls. Great sized, fenced-in backyard with mature trees - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to TX-183 in the Irving ISD! This house is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Milner Road have any available units?
1818 Milner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1818 Milner Road currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Milner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Milner Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Milner Road is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Milner Road offer parking?
No, 1818 Milner Road does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Milner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Milner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Milner Road have a pool?
No, 1818 Milner Road does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Milner Road have accessible units?
No, 1818 Milner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Milner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Milner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 Milner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 Milner Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas