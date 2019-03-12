1818 Milner Road

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Move-In Ready! Recently updated home in Irving boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded throughout with new wood-like vinyl plank flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms and one bedroom with exposed brick appearance for accent walls. Great sized, fenced-in backyard with mature trees - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to TX-183 in the Irving ISD! This house is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.