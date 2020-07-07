1715 Jordan Court

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with many builder upgrades! You will enjoy 16 inch tile floors from the entry through the family room. The master bedroom is downstairs while the other two bedrooms are upstairs offering privacy for everyone in the family. This floor plan was well thought out as there is a conveniently located half bathroom down stairs so that guests do not have to use the master bath. Speaking of the master bath, you will LOVE the large garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. This quite neighborhood is conveniently located to shopping, dining and schools. You and your family will also enjoy a beautiful park just a short 5 minute walk away from your house!