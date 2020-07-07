All apartments in Irving
Location

1715 Jordan Court, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with many builder upgrades! You will enjoy 16 inch tile floors from the entry through the family room. The master bedroom is downstairs while the other two bedrooms are upstairs offering privacy for everyone in the family. This floor plan was well thought out as there is a conveniently located half bathroom down stairs so that guests do not have to use the master bath. Speaking of the master bath, you will LOVE the large garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. This quite neighborhood is conveniently located to shopping, dining and schools. You and your family will also enjoy a beautiful park just a short 5 minute walk away from your house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Jordan Court have any available units?
1715 Jordan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Jordan Court have?
Some of 1715 Jordan Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Jordan Court currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Jordan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Jordan Court pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Jordan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1715 Jordan Court offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Jordan Court offers parking.
Does 1715 Jordan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Jordan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Jordan Court have a pool?
No, 1715 Jordan Court does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Jordan Court have accessible units?
No, 1715 Jordan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Jordan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Jordan Court has units with dishwashers.

