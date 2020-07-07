1620 William Brewster Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

STUNNING Mid Century Modern home! Be amazed the minute you walk in with this INCREDIBLE renovation. Open Floor Plan, New Kitchen in 2017 with large island, Quartz counter top, GAS stove, stainless steel appliances, Beveled subway tile back splash, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, Amazing bathroom renovations, New light fixtures throughout. Must see to appreciate! Great location in nice and quiet mid century neighborhood. Very central to DFW, only 20 min from downtown, Close to DFW airport, shopping, restaurants, highways and more!