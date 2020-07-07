All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:18 AM

1620 William Brewster Street

1620 William Brewster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1620 William Brewster Street, Irving, TX 75061
Plymouth Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING Mid Century Modern home! Be amazed the minute you walk in with this INCREDIBLE renovation. Open Floor Plan, New Kitchen in 2017 with large island, Quartz counter top, GAS stove, stainless steel appliances, Beveled subway tile back splash, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, Amazing bathroom renovations, New light fixtures throughout. Must see to appreciate! Great location in nice and quiet mid century neighborhood. Very central to DFW, only 20 min from downtown, Close to DFW airport, shopping, restaurants, highways and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 William Brewster Street have any available units?
1620 William Brewster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 William Brewster Street have?
Some of 1620 William Brewster Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 William Brewster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1620 William Brewster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 William Brewster Street pet-friendly?
No, 1620 William Brewster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1620 William Brewster Street offer parking?
Yes, 1620 William Brewster Street offers parking.
Does 1620 William Brewster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 William Brewster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 William Brewster Street have a pool?
No, 1620 William Brewster Street does not have a pool.
Does 1620 William Brewster Street have accessible units?
No, 1620 William Brewster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 William Brewster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 William Brewster Street has units with dishwashers.

