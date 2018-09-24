Rent Calculator
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:14 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1615 Bryant Street
1615 Bryant Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1615 Bryant Street, Irving, TX 75061
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath/ 2 car garage - Call me for Move in Special
Charming home thats been recently updated throughout with very nice finishings
This home is located in a great location close to shopping restaurants and easy access to highway for travel.
Tons of natural light and vaulted ceiling in living room. Indoor laundry room with access to a large very nice backyard.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic showings will be scheduled on a case to case basis following the CDC guidelines
(RLNE4547417)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 Bryant Street have any available units?
1615 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1615 Bryant Street have?
Some of 1615 Bryant Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1615 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 1615 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 1615 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 1615 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
