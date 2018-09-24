1615 Bryant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath/ 2 car garage - Call me for Move in Special



Charming home thats been recently updated throughout with very nice finishings



This home is located in a great location close to shopping restaurants and easy access to highway for travel.



Tons of natural light and vaulted ceiling in living room. Indoor laundry room with access to a large very nice backyard.



Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic showings will be scheduled on a case to case basis following the CDC guidelines



(RLNE4547417)