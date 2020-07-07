1605 Voirin Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Very nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath fourplex located in Irving. Good size living room. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, electric range, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, disposal, and refrigerator. Ceiling fan(s). Full-size washer & dryer area. Central air and heat. Fenced yard with mature trees for shade. Open Easy access to Loop 12, I-183 and DFW airport.



Please go to our website to schedule a viewing or to submit an application - https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

Amenities: Full-size washer and dryer connections