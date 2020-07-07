All apartments in Irving
1605 Voirin Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

1605 Voirin Rd, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath fourplex located in Irving. Good size living room. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, electric range, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, disposal, and refrigerator. Ceiling fan(s). Full-size washer & dryer area. Central air and heat. Fenced yard with mature trees for shade. Open Easy access to Loop 12, I-183 and DFW airport.

Please go to our website to schedule a viewing or to submit an application - https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.
Amenities: Full-size washer and dryer connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

