1456 Gardenia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

For LEASE or SALE. Check MLS#14181757. Perfect location for this Valley Ranch home. NE facing w gorgeous front elevation, loads of natural light, entry w soaring 2 story ceilings, Hardwood floors, Designer paint, Travertine tiles & much more. Gourmet kitchen w Granite Cntrs, Gas Cooktop, Stone bksplash, walk-in pantry & brkfast bar. Big backyard w covered patio for kids & fur babies. Guest Bed-Office down w remodeled full bath. Spacious Master bed up w beautifully updated bath w dual showers. Additional 2 Beds & bath + huge game room upstairs. Walking distance to schools, Trails, Park, Retail & Theater. Mins from Major Highways & DFW Airport. Coppell ISD. Canyon Ranch Elem, Middle West & Coppell High!!