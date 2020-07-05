All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1456 Gardenia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1456 Gardenia Street
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

1456 Gardenia Street

1456 Gardenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1456 Gardenia Street, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
For LEASE or SALE. Check MLS#14181757. Perfect location for this Valley Ranch home. NE facing w gorgeous front elevation, loads of natural light, entry w soaring 2 story ceilings, Hardwood floors, Designer paint, Travertine tiles & much more. Gourmet kitchen w Granite Cntrs, Gas Cooktop, Stone bksplash, walk-in pantry & brkfast bar. Big backyard w covered patio for kids & fur babies. Guest Bed-Office down w remodeled full bath. Spacious Master bed up w beautifully updated bath w dual showers. Additional 2 Beds & bath + huge game room upstairs. Walking distance to schools, Trails, Park, Retail & Theater. Mins from Major Highways & DFW Airport. Coppell ISD. Canyon Ranch Elem, Middle West & Coppell High!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Gardenia Street have any available units?
1456 Gardenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 Gardenia Street have?
Some of 1456 Gardenia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Gardenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Gardenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Gardenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Gardenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1456 Gardenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Gardenia Street offers parking.
Does 1456 Gardenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Gardenia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Gardenia Street have a pool?
No, 1456 Gardenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Gardenia Street have accessible units?
No, 1456 Gardenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Gardenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Gardenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas