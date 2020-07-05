All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1456 Chase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1456 Chase Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:46 PM

1456 Chase Lane

1456 Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1456 Chase Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Light & Bright townhouse in Las Colinas with $20K+ in upgrades! Offers a flex floorplan & close to several hwys, shopping, DFW & Lovefield Airports. Spacious layout offers great flow from the kitchen to the dining room & even the balcony. Living room has double sided fireplace, half bath, coat closet & flex nook-great option for home office or reading corner. Level 1 offers a private suite with bedroom, bath, living room, backyard, 2 car garage. Level 3 boasts master suite, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & laundry room. Enjoy a relaxing soak in the jet'd tub. The home has ample closet & storage shelving. Incl SS fridge, washer, dryer. Community pool. Wonderful IB schools: LCE, BBMS, RHS. CFBISD HS Academies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Chase Lane have any available units?
1456 Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 Chase Lane have?
Some of 1456 Chase Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1456 Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 1456 Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 Chase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Chase Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1456 Chase Lane has a pool.
Does 1456 Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 1456 Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas