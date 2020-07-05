1456 Chase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Light & Bright townhouse in Las Colinas with $20K+ in upgrades! Offers a flex floorplan & close to several hwys, shopping, DFW & Lovefield Airports. Spacious layout offers great flow from the kitchen to the dining room & even the balcony. Living room has double sided fireplace, half bath, coat closet & flex nook-great option for home office or reading corner. Level 1 offers a private suite with bedroom, bath, living room, backyard, 2 car garage. Level 3 boasts master suite, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & laundry room. Enjoy a relaxing soak in the jet'd tub. The home has ample closet & storage shelving. Incl SS fridge, washer, dryer. Community pool. Wonderful IB schools: LCE, BBMS, RHS. CFBISD HS Academies.