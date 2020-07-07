All apartments in Irving
1417 Brookhollow Drive

1417 Brookhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Brookhollow Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Irving Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, COMPLETELY FURNISHED house is available for you and your family. The 4th bedroom is a garage conversion and has it's own AC unit. Located in the heart of Irving and just a short 10 minute drive to the Toyota Music Factory, and 15 minutes to American Airlines Center, you will find that this house is very convenient to all of DFW! Pets are welcome but there will be a pet deposit and aggressive breeds will not be accepted. This fantastic house will be available as of September 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Brookhollow Drive have any available units?
1417 Brookhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Brookhollow Drive have?
Some of 1417 Brookhollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Brookhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Brookhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Brookhollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Brookhollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Brookhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Brookhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1417 Brookhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Brookhollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Brookhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1417 Brookhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Brookhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Brookhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Brookhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Brookhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

