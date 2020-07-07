1417 Brookhollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4 bedroom 2 bath, COMPLETELY FURNISHED house is available for you and your family. The 4th bedroom is a garage conversion and has it's own AC unit. Located in the heart of Irving and just a short 10 minute drive to the Toyota Music Factory, and 15 minutes to American Airlines Center, you will find that this house is very convenient to all of DFW! Pets are welcome but there will be a pet deposit and aggressive breeds will not be accepted. This fantastic house will be available as of September 1, 2019.