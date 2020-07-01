All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 3 2020 at 5:15 PM

1415 Del Mar Drive

1415 Del Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Del Mar Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
**FOR LEASE available from 5-1-2020** Prime location with walking distance to elementary. This well-maintained D R Horton-built 2-story, 3-bed, 2.1-bath brick home with balcony awaits a new family. The home features open floor plan and lots of natural light throughout; kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances; dining room; living room with gas fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. Non-master bedrooms with spacious closets. Quick access to all the schools, local businesses, Hwy 121 and I-35E. HOA includes kids playground, swimming pool and BBQ pit. $50 app fee per adult and pet-friendly landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Del Mar Drive have any available units?
1415 Del Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Del Mar Drive have?
Some of 1415 Del Mar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Del Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Del Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Del Mar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Del Mar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Del Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Del Mar Drive offers parking.
Does 1415 Del Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Del Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Del Mar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1415 Del Mar Drive has a pool.
Does 1415 Del Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1415 Del Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Del Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Del Mar Drive has units with dishwashers.

