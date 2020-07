Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

AVAILABLE NOW! Very well maintained. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. This property features an open floor plan, kitchen has tons of counter space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Spacious master bedroom suite, bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Utility room with full-size washer and dryer included. Covered patio and fenced backyard. Close to shopping and entertainment.