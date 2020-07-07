All apartments in Irving
Location

1303 Daisy Lane, Irving, TX 75061
Owen Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*Available 9-16-19* Owners Custom Remodel on this 1953 Ranch Beauty in Irving Heights. A 15-20 minute drive to Dallas. Complete Renovation (2018) w Open Concept. New Kitchen w 42-inch Soft Close Hard Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel LG & BOSCHE Appliances, Hood Vent & Gas Stove. New Doors & Hardware. HANDSCRAPED ORGINAL RED OAK FLOORS! Stunning New Baths. Frameless Shower Door with Rain Shower. Large Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan & String Lighting Invites you Outside. Large Laundry Room w Oversized Utility Sink. Huge Fenced Yard and Trees. Oversized Garage w Double Doors and Remotes. Beautiful LED Lighting and LEVELOR Blinds. Beautiful Barn Door Entry to Walk-In Pantry. *620 MIN Score Please*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Daisy Lane have any available units?
1303 Daisy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Daisy Lane have?
Some of 1303 Daisy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Daisy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Daisy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Daisy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Daisy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1303 Daisy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Daisy Lane offers parking.
Does 1303 Daisy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 Daisy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Daisy Lane have a pool?
No, 1303 Daisy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Daisy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1303 Daisy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Daisy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Daisy Lane has units with dishwashers.

