1303 Daisy Lane

*Available 9-16-19* Owners Custom Remodel on this 1953 Ranch Beauty in Irving Heights. A 15-20 minute drive to Dallas. Complete Renovation (2018) w Open Concept. New Kitchen w 42-inch Soft Close Hard Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel LG & BOSCHE Appliances, Hood Vent & Gas Stove. New Doors & Hardware. HANDSCRAPED ORGINAL RED OAK FLOORS! Stunning New Baths. Frameless Shower Door with Rain Shower. Large Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan & String Lighting Invites you Outside. Large Laundry Room w Oversized Utility Sink. Huge Fenced Yard and Trees. Oversized Garage w Double Doors and Remotes. Beautiful LED Lighting and LEVELOR Blinds. Beautiful Barn Door Entry to Walk-In Pantry. *620 MIN Score Please*