124 East Saint Clair Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:16 AM

124 East Saint Clair Drive

124 Saint Clair Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

124 Saint Clair Dr E, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - 1 LARGE Backyard! - NEWLY REMODELED - IMMACULATELY CLEANED - IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN

It may look rough on the outside but the inside is newly remodeled with the original hardwood floors. New plumbing. New A/C and cooling great! New deck off the back. W/D connections inside (not in a garage).

Security Deposit is $1,375.00.

Application Fee: $37.00 per application. EACH person, over the age of 18 MUST complete an application. No one over the age of 18 without an application is permitted to live at the home. (ex: 4 adults applying means 4 separate applications)

Qualifications: Please select our Apply Now option for full details.

We appreciate those that plan ahead for a move. However, we typically do not lease a home with a move-in date that is much more than 3 weeks out after the application is approved and the lease signed.

Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.

We might have other homes available that interest you even more, or you might want to schedule a showing or review our Apply Now for application qualifications. Please visit: https://winwininvestments.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE4572478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 East Saint Clair Drive have any available units?
124 East Saint Clair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 East Saint Clair Drive have?
Some of 124 East Saint Clair Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 East Saint Clair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 East Saint Clair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 East Saint Clair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 East Saint Clair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 124 East Saint Clair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 124 East Saint Clair Drive offers parking.
Does 124 East Saint Clair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 East Saint Clair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 East Saint Clair Drive have a pool?
No, 124 East Saint Clair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124 East Saint Clair Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 East Saint Clair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 East Saint Clair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 East Saint Clair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

