1116 Parkwood Place
1116 Parkwood Place

1116 Parkwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Parkwood Place, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a cozy house with 3 bedrooms/ 1.5 bath and attached 1 car garage.
The living area has a lovely open layout with a patio door accessing the back yard. Good sized walk in closets are located in all 3 bedrooms, with cute hardwood flooring. The beautifully remodeled full bath is located in the hallway upstairs. Backyard is fenced in and has a stone paved deck.

Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.
No breed or weight restrictions.
Rental Terms: $1595 monthly rent | $1595 deposit

Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision.

Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Parkwood Place have any available units?
1116 Parkwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Parkwood Place have?
Some of 1116 Parkwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Parkwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Parkwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Parkwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Parkwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Parkwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Parkwood Place offers parking.
Does 1116 Parkwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Parkwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Parkwood Place have a pool?
No, 1116 Parkwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Parkwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1116 Parkwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Parkwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Parkwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

