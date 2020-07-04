1116 Parkwood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

This is a cozy house with 3 bedrooms/ 1.5 bath and attached 1 car garage.

The living area has a lovely open layout with a patio door accessing the back yard. Good sized walk in closets are located in all 3 bedrooms, with cute hardwood flooring. The beautifully remodeled full bath is located in the hallway upstairs. Backyard is fenced in and has a stone paved deck.



Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.

No breed or weight restrictions.

Rental Terms: $1595 monthly rent | $1595 deposit



Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision.



Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.

