All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1107 Katelyn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1107 Katelyn Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1107 Katelyn Court

1107 Katelyn Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1107 Katelyn Ct, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home located within driving distance to Irving Lake, and walking distance to Shady Grove Trail. This immaculate home boasts a great open layout w. tons of natural light. In addition to the cozy breakfast nook is a separate formal dining area, perfect for hosting & entertaining guests. Kitchen features granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. This split-level home offers a private master bedroom & 2nd bedroom, which can convert to an office space on the main level, and two bedrooms w. a shared bath & second living area on the second level. High ceilings make this home feel spacious. Covered patio leads to a well-kept & low-maintenance yard, perfect size for a growing family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Katelyn Court have any available units?
1107 Katelyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Katelyn Court have?
Some of 1107 Katelyn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Katelyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Katelyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Katelyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Katelyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1107 Katelyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Katelyn Court offers parking.
Does 1107 Katelyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Katelyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Katelyn Court have a pool?
No, 1107 Katelyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Katelyn Court have accessible units?
No, 1107 Katelyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Katelyn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 Katelyn Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas