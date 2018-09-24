1107 Katelyn Court

Amenities

Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story home located within driving distance to Irving Lake, and walking distance to Shady Grove Trail. This immaculate home boasts a great open layout w. tons of natural light. In addition to the cozy breakfast nook is a separate formal dining area, perfect for hosting & entertaining guests. Kitchen features granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. This split-level home offers a private master bedroom & 2nd bedroom, which can convert to an office space on the main level, and two bedrooms w. a shared bath & second living area on the second level. High ceilings make this home feel spacious. Covered patio leads to a well-kept & low-maintenance yard, perfect size for a growing family.