Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location in Irving, Texas - Property Id: 175429



Location!! This house is within minutes from I-30, Loop 12 and 183! Well kept and neat home with plenty of living space for multiple uses. Open kitchen, 3 living spaces, laminate wood floors, ceramic tile, and large backyard. Must See!! Must call #845-664-1500 for application.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175429

Property Id 175429



(RLNE5377697)