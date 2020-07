Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This gorgeous end unit townhome with breathtaking views features a lovely open floor plan, souring ceilings, wrought iron railings, beautiful wood floors, in the desired Coppell ISD. This unique layout offers 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths, including 2 master suites (1 upstairs 1 downstairs). Full sized media room with equipment is included as a courtesy, game room, and covered patio offer ample entertainment space. This townhome has it all, and is ready to be your next home!