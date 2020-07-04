10524 Steinbeck Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Sophisticated 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse Located in Coppell ISD! Contemporary charm and possibilities prevail! Find yourself relaxing as you enter the spacious living area featuring warm hardwood floors, crown molding, and decorative lighting. Enjoy preparing home cooked meals under a radiating skylight w a gas cooktop, convection oven, and INCLUDED stainless steel Samsung refrigerator! Vaulted ceilings and granite countertops throughout! Upstairs gameroom prewired for sound for those exciting movie nights! Maintenance of all lawn areas and attached 2 car garage top off this exceptional find!