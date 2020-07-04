All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:18 PM

10524 Steinbeck Lane

10524 Steinbeck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10524 Steinbeck Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Sophisticated 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse Located in Coppell ISD! Contemporary charm and possibilities prevail! Find yourself relaxing as you enter the spacious living area featuring warm hardwood floors, crown molding, and decorative lighting. Enjoy preparing home cooked meals under a radiating skylight w a gas cooktop, convection oven, and INCLUDED stainless steel Samsung refrigerator! Vaulted ceilings and granite countertops throughout! Upstairs gameroom prewired for sound for those exciting movie nights! Maintenance of all lawn areas and attached 2 car garage top off this exceptional find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 Steinbeck Lane have any available units?
10524 Steinbeck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10524 Steinbeck Lane have?
Some of 10524 Steinbeck Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 Steinbeck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10524 Steinbeck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 Steinbeck Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10524 Steinbeck Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10524 Steinbeck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10524 Steinbeck Lane offers parking.
Does 10524 Steinbeck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10524 Steinbeck Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 Steinbeck Lane have a pool?
No, 10524 Steinbeck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10524 Steinbeck Lane have accessible units?
No, 10524 Steinbeck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 Steinbeck Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10524 Steinbeck Lane has units with dishwashers.

