105 Maceta Street

Beautiful! Highly desired home, located in Irving's finest Villas of Escena. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD! This home is 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, with over 2,000+ sq.ft of living space. Master bedroom is located downstairs, all other rooms upstairs, with king-size game room! Only a couple of years old. Completely upgraded home, including energy-efficient appliances! Keep your utility bills low here! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS! This home is located in a great location and won't last long. Schedule your showing and apply today!