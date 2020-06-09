All apartments in Irving
105 Maceta Street
105 Maceta Street

105 Maceta Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 Maceta Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful! Highly desired home, located in Irving's finest Villas of Escena. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD! This home is 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, with over 2,000+ sq.ft of living space. Master bedroom is located downstairs, all other rooms upstairs, with king-size game room! Only a couple of years old. Completely upgraded home, including energy-efficient appliances! Keep your utility bills low here! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS! This home is located in a great location and won't last long. Schedule your showing and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Maceta Street have any available units?
105 Maceta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Maceta Street have?
Some of 105 Maceta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Maceta Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Maceta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Maceta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Maceta Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Maceta Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Maceta Street offers parking.
Does 105 Maceta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Maceta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Maceta Street have a pool?
No, 105 Maceta Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Maceta Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Maceta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Maceta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Maceta Street has units with dishwashers.

