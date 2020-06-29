All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 10000 White Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
10000 White Lane
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:08 PM

10000 White Lane

10000 White Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10000 White Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous spacious 5 bedrooms home with tons of upgrades! Downstairs with study, two living areas, and updated island kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded self closing cabinets, touch less faucet, pendant lighting, and huge pantry. Downstairs with hardwood floors in most areas and wrought iron stair railings to upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths perfect for large family. Home sits on cul-de-sac lot with huge backyard and large patio and cedar pergola. Recently painted, new blinds, and all new fans in every room. Home is in heart of Valley Ranch near parks, canals, schools, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 White Lane have any available units?
10000 White Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 White Lane have?
Some of 10000 White Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 White Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10000 White Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 White Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10000 White Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10000 White Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10000 White Lane offers parking.
Does 10000 White Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 White Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 White Lane have a pool?
No, 10000 White Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10000 White Lane have accessible units?
No, 10000 White Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 White Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 White Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas