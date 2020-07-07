100 CAMDEN CT

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL & COZY HOME IN IRVING - Property Id: 143805
Wonderful starter home! A charming and cozy home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-cars garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! It has a great open living area & dining area. Perfect size kitchen. Beautiful landscaped corner lot. Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!
Near shopping, dining, and great freeway access, minutes from DFW airport. Close to the Las Colinas entertainment district (Toyota Music Factory). High school track is accessible and available nearby for walking, running, or jogging.
Call or text to (408) 387-4642 or (408) 828-2193
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143805p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5068028)