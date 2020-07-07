100 CAMDEN CT

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

BEAUTIFUL & COZY HOME IN IRVING - Property Id: 143805



Wonderful starter home! A charming and cozy home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-cars garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! It has a great open living area & dining area. Perfect size kitchen. Beautiful landscaped corner lot. Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!

Near shopping, dining, and great freeway access, minutes from DFW airport. Close to the Las Colinas entertainment district (Toyota Music Factory). High school track is accessible and available nearby for walking, running, or jogging.



Call or text to (408) 387-4642 or (408) 828-2193

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143805p

No Pets Allowed



