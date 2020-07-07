All apartments in Irving
100 CAMDEN CT
100 CAMDEN CT

100 Camden Court · No Longer Available
Location

100 Camden Court, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL & COZY HOME IN IRVING - Property Id: 143805

Wonderful starter home! A charming and cozy home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-cars garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! It has a great open living area & dining area. Perfect size kitchen. Beautiful landscaped corner lot. Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!
Near shopping, dining, and great freeway access, minutes from DFW airport. Close to the Las Colinas entertainment district (Toyota Music Factory). High school track is accessible and available nearby for walking, running, or jogging.

Call or text to (408) 387-4642 or (408) 828-2193
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143805p
Property Id 143805

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

