Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

West Brook

10990 West Rd · (281) 612-5062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10990 West Rd, Houston, TX 77064

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0616 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 0208 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 0607 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Brook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
Distinctive and sophisticated details include dramatic ceilings and spacious, well planned 1 and 2 bedroom interiors. Premier amenities offer excellent opportunities for sports and leisure, all within a neighborhood of exceptional style and convenience. We are a company for people by the people and we strive to make your experience at West Book an unbelievable one!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $30/month; Cable/Internet: $80/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 flat fee
fee: $200 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: All animals must be pre-approved, be house trained, and have a recent Veterinarian statement of good health.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Brook have any available units?
West Brook has 4 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does West Brook have?
Some of West Brook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Brook currently offering any rent specials?
West Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, West Brook is pet friendly.
Does West Brook offer parking?
Yes, West Brook offers parking.
Does West Brook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Brook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Brook have a pool?
Yes, West Brook has a pool.
Does West Brook have accessible units?
Yes, West Brook has accessible units.
Does West Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Brook has units with dishwashers.
