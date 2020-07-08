West Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving tennis court volleyball court

Distinctive and sophisticated details include dramatic ceilings and spacious, well planned 1 and 2 bedroom interiors. Premier amenities offer excellent opportunities for sports and leisure, all within a neighborhood of exceptional style and convenience. We are a company for people by the people and we strive to make your experience at West Book an unbelievable one!