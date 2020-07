Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

Vintage Park Apartments is a stunning community near Vintage Park Shopping Village and 5 minutes from major employers such as HP, Energy Noble, Willowbrook Mall, St. Luke's, and other major medical centers. Easy access to Hwy 249 and 99 Toll Road make it quick and easy to get to Downtown, Houston, or The Woodlands, TX. Escape the ordinary at our clubhouse and enjoy movies on our Home Theater System with 60" Plasma TV. Or relax in our resort-style pool surrounded by lush tropical landscaping and fire pit, gas grills, and flat screen TV's. Enjoy resort-style living at its finest!