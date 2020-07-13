Amenities
Vantage Point offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with exciting interior improvements. Our newly renovated homes include designer cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls, newly refinished countertops, upgraded appliance package, designer plumbing and lighting fixtures, faux wood plank flooring, 2" wood blinds, full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets, and much more! Inside this gated/controlled access community awaits a Resort-Style Pool with new Designer Pool Furniture, Summer Kitchen with Grilling Station, 24-hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, and free Wi-Fi at the Clubhouse, Fitness Center, and Pool. Residents can easily access Local Shopping, Highway 249, Beltway 8, FM 1960 Corridor and the Cypress and Tomball areas. Pets are welcome too! Call today to schedule your on-site appointment.