Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Vantage Point

12703 Jones Rd · (832) 210-3757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12703 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. Sep 29

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. Sep 22

$804

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 810 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. Sep 19

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 859 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
parking
alarm system
hot tub
package receiving
Vantage Point offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with exciting interior improvements. Our newly renovated homes include designer cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls, newly refinished countertops, upgraded appliance package, designer plumbing and lighting fixtures, faux wood plank flooring, 2" wood blinds, full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets, and much more! Inside this gated/controlled access community awaits a Resort-Style Pool with new Designer Pool Furniture, Summer Kitchen with Grilling Station, 24-hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, and free Wi-Fi at the Clubhouse, Fitness Center, and Pool. Residents can easily access Local Shopping, Highway 249, Beltway 8, FM 1960 Corridor and the Cypress and Tomball areas. Pets are welcome too! Call today to schedule your on-site appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per household
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 monthly per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Parking lot available. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vantage Point have any available units?
Vantage Point has 8 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Vantage Point have?
Some of Vantage Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage Point currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vantage Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage Point is pet friendly.
Does Vantage Point offer parking?
Yes, Vantage Point offers parking.
Does Vantage Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vantage Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage Point have a pool?
Yes, Vantage Point has a pool.
Does Vantage Point have accessible units?
No, Vantage Point does not have accessible units.
Does Vantage Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vantage Point has units with dishwashers.
