Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Town Center Apartments is a tranquil oasis from the stresses of daily life. With so many luxurious perks on hand at our stunning community of apartments for rent in Kingwood, TX, you’ll feel pampered and relaxed each and every day. Whether you’re lounging alongside the sparkling swimming pool, working up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or just socializing with friends and neighbors in the plush resident clubhouse, you’ll always find what you need at Town Center Apartments. With stylishly designed spacious interiors, featuring sleek modern kitchens and cozy fireplaces, you’ll never want to leave once you choose Town Center Apartments.



Situated on a charming, quiet street just minutes from Lake Houston and Lake Houston Wilderness Park, life is always peaceful at our gorgeous community of Kingwood apartments. We’re surrounded by a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife options, so whether you’re looking for an exciting night out or just running a few errands, everything you’re looking for is always within easy reach. Our convenient location near the I-69 freeway and just minutes from downtown Houston, Your commute will always be hassle-free at Town Center Apartments in Kingwood, TX.