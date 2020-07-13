Amenities

Timber Ridge Apartments is a beautiful community perfectly located in Houston, TX. Fantastic amenities, beautifully landscaped grounds, a responsive staff, and great value are what we offer at Timber Ridge. Set against a harmonious blend of lush, mature landscaping, our ideal location is close to shopping, schools, churches, hospitals, highways and dining. Work, play and everything in between is all within easy reach at our apartment homes. Reflecting a passion for simplicity and comfort, the distinctive residences of Timber Ridge Apartments represent gracious living in the Channel View area of Texas. Our well designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens with pantry, hardwood flooring, plush carpeting, wood burning fireplaces, spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning, extra storage, private patios or balconies, washer and dryer connections and more. At Timber Ridge you'll enjoy some of the best community amenities in the state of Texas. Community amenities include 3 refreshing swimming pools, a resident clubhouse, 3 play areas, gated access, a clothes care center, and professional management. Enjoy quality recreational time in a resort-style setting in Houston, Texas. Good friends make great neighbors - do you have one? Use our "Refer a Friend" option to invite them to Timber Ridge Apartments! We also have an awesome e-brochure - send it to your friends and brag about your home!