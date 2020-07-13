All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Timber Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Timber Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Timber Ridge

Open Now until 5pm
12200 Fleming Dr · (562) 376-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northshore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12200 Fleming Dr, Houston, TX 77013
Northshore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2109A · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 2106A · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 1816A · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

See 120+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2415A · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 1302A · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 1410A · Avail. Jul 16

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

See 53+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0705B · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 0701B · Avail. Jul 16

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 0503B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
guest parking
hot tub
Timber Ridge Apartments is a beautiful community perfectly located in Houston, TX. Fantastic amenities, beautifully landscaped grounds, a responsive staff, and great value are what we offer at Timber Ridge. Set against a harmonious blend of lush, mature landscaping, our ideal location is close to shopping, schools, churches, hospitals, highways and dining. Work, play and everything in between is all within easy reach at our apartment homes. Reflecting a passion for simplicity and comfort, the distinctive residences of Timber Ridge Apartments represent gracious living in the Channel View area of Texas. Our well designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens with pantry, hardwood flooring, plush carpeting, wood burning fireplaces, spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning, extra storage, private patios or balconies, washer and dryer connections and more. At Timber Ridge you'll enjoy some of the best community amenities in the state of Texas. Community amenities include 3 refreshing swimming pools, a resident clubhouse, 3 play areas, gated access, a clothes care center, and professional management. Enjoy quality recreational time in a resort-style setting in Houston, Texas. Good friends make great neighbors - do you have one? Use our "Refer a Friend" option to invite them to Timber Ridge Apartments! We also have an awesome e-brochure - send it to your friends and brag about your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $355 (first pet), $255 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timber Ridge have any available units?
Timber Ridge has 182 units available starting at $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Timber Ridge have?
Some of Timber Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Timber Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Timber Ridge offers parking.
Does Timber Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timber Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Timber Ridge has a pool.
Does Timber Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Timber Ridge has accessible units.
Does Timber Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Timber Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Timber Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Midtown Arbor Place
10 Oak Ct
Houston, TX 77006
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity