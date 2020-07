Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving google fiber online portal

-Granite like countertops

-Oversized Garden Tub

-Stand up shower

-Fitness Center

-Propane & Charcoal BBQ Pits available throughout community

-Indirect Garage Access

-Attached Garages Available

-Reserved Carport Space per home – FREE

-Fiberoptics available in each home









**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**This gorgeous gated community is less than thirty minutes from the heart of downtown Houston, and just around the corner from local amenities and hot spots. It's easy to see what makes life at Tiburon so appealing. Whether you're looking for custom home finishes, a pet friendly environment, or an amenity packed resort, you'll feel right at home in this luxury community. Explore floor plans to find the home layout that fits your lifestyle, or call to schedule your own personalized tour.