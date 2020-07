The Villas at Hermann Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome home to our Texas Medical Center apartments at Villas at Hermann Park! Centrally located near the lively heart of the city, our vibrant community has all of the modern finishes and convenient amenities you deserve in your future home. Just around the corner from the Texas Medical Center and minutes from NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center and Rice Village, getting around town couldn't be easier. Come home to brushed nickel features, sky-high nine-foot ceilings, comfortable bedrooms, intuitive design, inviting outdoor grilling areas, and our picturesque neighborhood grounds. Contact us today to reserve your future home!