Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar lobby online portal package receiving trash valet valet service

Lease Today For Up To One Month FREE Rent!! Ask About Our Preferred Industry Specials & We Pay Residents $500 PER Referral!! Limited Time, Limited Availability! Welcome to our apartments for rent at The Reserve at Jones Road! Surrounded by the scenic social scene, our apartments in Houston for rent are conveniently located between FM 1960 and Cypress North Houston. The area boasts spectacular demographics with more than 20 restaurants and shopping centers within a 2-mile radius. Although the area is densely populated, our neighborhood is one of the first boutique apartment communities of its kind in the area. As a resident, you'll gain unprecedented access to an oasis-style saltwater pool, granite countertops, state-of-the-art fitness center, full-service business stations, and our enclosed dog park. The leasing team is friendly, professional, and ready to assist you with finding the perfect apartment home. What are you waiting for? Stop by today to set up a detailed tour!