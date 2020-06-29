All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

The Reserve At Jones Road

11925 Jones Rd · (832) 210-3342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease a One Bedroom and get your First month free! (on select units)
Location

11925 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1303 · Avail. Oct 3

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4309 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 2304 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve At Jones Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
coffee bar
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
Lease Today For Up To One Month FREE Rent!! Ask About Our Preferred Industry Specials & We Pay Residents $500 PER Referral!! Limited Time, Limited Availability! Welcome to our apartments for rent at The Reserve at Jones Road! Surrounded by the scenic social scene, our apartments in Houston for rent are conveniently located between FM 1960 and Cypress North Houston. The area boasts spectacular demographics with more than 20 restaurants and shopping centers within a 2-mile radius. Although the area is densely populated, our neighborhood is one of the first boutique apartment communities of its kind in the area. As a resident, you'll gain unprecedented access to an oasis-style saltwater pool, granite countertops, state-of-the-art fitness center, full-service business stations, and our enclosed dog park. The leasing team is friendly, professional, and ready to assist you with finding the perfect apartment home. What are you waiting for? Stop by today to set up a detailed tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50-$65
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $100/month. Detached Garage Fee: $125.00 per month Subject to Availability. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve At Jones Road have any available units?
The Reserve At Jones Road has 8 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve At Jones Road have?
Some of The Reserve At Jones Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve At Jones Road currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve At Jones Road is offering the following rent specials: Lease a One Bedroom and get your First month free! (on select units)
Is The Reserve At Jones Road pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve At Jones Road is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve At Jones Road offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve At Jones Road offers parking.
Does The Reserve At Jones Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve At Jones Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve At Jones Road have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve At Jones Road has a pool.
Does The Reserve At Jones Road have accessible units?
No, The Reserve At Jones Road does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve At Jones Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve At Jones Road has units with dishwashers.
