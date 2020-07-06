Summerwood- All bills included!! 14014 Summer Ash Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Furnished 1BR, ALL BILLS INCLUDED luxury amenities - Property Id: 147571



All bills included, fully furnished large 1Bedroom Duplex/In-Law suite style apartment with separate entrance (over 750 sq.ft space and no sharing required) with access to all the Summerwood community amenities, including; 2 club houses with olympic size pools, gyms ,tennis court, walking trails and much more.

15 minutes to IAH Airport

20 minutes to downtown Houston, TX



Month to month commitment $1000/month & $500 security deposit required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147571p

