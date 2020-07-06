Summerwood- All bills included!! 14014 Summer Ash Ln

Amenities
Furnished 1BR, ALL BILLS INCLUDED luxury amenities - Property Id: 147571
All bills included, fully furnished large 1Bedroom Duplex/In-Law suite style apartment with separate entrance (over 750 sq.ft space and no sharing required) with access to all the Summerwood community amenities, including; 2 club houses with olympic size pools, gyms ,tennis court, walking trails and much more.
15 minutes to IAH Airport
20 minutes to downtown Houston, TX
Month to month commitment $1000/month & $500 security deposit required.
