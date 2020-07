Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite valet service accessible elevator 24hr maintenance business center conference room fire pit game room green community hot tub key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours,please schedule yours today. Our virtual tours are also still available. Call us for more information! The Southmore introduces a new level of sophistication to Houston's Museum district, honoring its address among the world's greatest works. Framed by a neighborhood of arts and ideas, this luxury community perfect the fine art of living, combining impeccable contemporary style, enticing amenities and flawless concierge service, Discover the pleasure of having your needs anticipated and your expectations exceeded. Everywhere, every day.