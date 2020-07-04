South Main Building

Amenities

7557 Main street, Houston, TX 77030 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Working with us. _________________________________________ We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help! We’ve finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn’t exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It’s got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Three timeless kitchen schemes with coordinating bathroom finishes Quartz countertops with stone backsplash and undercabinet lighting Full-size, high-efficiency Whirlpool washers and dryers Stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package Spacious walk-in closets with custom shelving Expansive windows with Galleria and Medical Center views Solar shades for every window 100% LED lighting throughout Hardwood-inspired flooring Custom built-in dry bars, shelving, and desks Deep soaking tubs Private balconies Elegant stand-up showers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Boutique lobby featuring a coffee bar and comfortable lounge seating Mail room with convenient text and email notifications for package pick-up Valet dry cleaning services Climate-controlled bicycle storage room with convenient Brays Bayou trail access Concierge services Controlled access Exclusive 5th Floor pool deck with private seating, outdoor grilling stations, and skyline views Spacious club with shared indoor/outdoor bar and quick access to the pool deck Thoughtfully equipped fitness center with pool views [ Published 3-Jul-20 / ID 3609974 ]