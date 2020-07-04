All apartments in Houston
South Main Building
South Main Building

7557 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

7557 Main St, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
valet service
7557 Main street, Houston, TX 77030 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Working with us. _________________________________________ We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help! We’ve finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn’t exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It’s got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Three timeless kitchen schemes with coordinating bathroom finishes Quartz countertops with stone backsplash and undercabinet lighting Full-size, high-efficiency Whirlpool washers and dryers Stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package Spacious walk-in closets with custom shelving Expansive windows with Galleria and Medical Center views Solar shades for every window 100% LED lighting throughout Hardwood-inspired flooring Custom built-in dry bars, shelving, and desks Deep soaking tubs Private balconies Elegant stand-up showers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Boutique lobby featuring a coffee bar and comfortable lounge seating Mail room with convenient text and email notifications for package pick-up Valet dry cleaning services Climate-controlled bicycle storage room with convenient Brays Bayou trail access Concierge services Controlled access Exclusive 5th Floor pool deck with private seating, outdoor grilling stations, and skyline views Spacious club with shared indoor/outdoor bar and quick access to the pool deck Thoughtfully equipped fitness center with pool views [ Published 3-Jul-20 / ID 3609974 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Main Building have any available units?
South Main Building doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does South Main Building have?
Some of South Main Building's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Main Building currently offering any rent specials?
South Main Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Main Building pet-friendly?
Yes, South Main Building is pet friendly.
Does South Main Building offer parking?
No, South Main Building does not offer parking.
Does South Main Building have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Main Building offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Main Building have a pool?
Yes, South Main Building has a pool.
Does South Main Building have accessible units?
No, South Main Building does not have accessible units.
Does South Main Building have units with dishwashers?
No, South Main Building does not have units with dishwashers.

