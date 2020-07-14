All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

Smart Living on Cullen

13555 Cullen Boulevard · (281) 900-9555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX 77047
Minnetex

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-5209 · Avail. Sep 11

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 5-5208 · Avail. Sep 11

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 5-5108 · Avail. Sep 11

$985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-7302 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 6-6315 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 5-5311 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 32+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3302 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 6-6302 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 3-3202 · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Smart Living on Cullen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
green community
lobby
package receiving
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location. South Houston offers a quick and convenient commute to downtown and is just minutes from the growing community of Pearland. Enjoy the best of both worlds, with urban conveniences in a peaceful, slower-paced neighborhood offering a variety of scenic parks, entertainment, and stellar schools. Beautifully landscaped grounds and superior amenities will welcome you home to a space that has been carefully crafted with your comfort and satisfaction in mind.

Take advantage of our exclusive community features, such as a fully loaded fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and outdoor recreation areas. We are a pet-friendly community! Our Bark Park is the perfect spot for you and your furry family member to run and play.

Our spacious and unique floor plans offer a variety of one, two, or three-bedroom options to suit your needs. Gourmet kitchens are open and modern, with energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, and functional islands for extra counter and dining space. Large living spaces feature 9-foot ceilings, oversized private patios, and modern designs. Our expansive bedrooms include walk-in closets for extra storage space, and bathrooms with garden-style soaking tubs. Apartments are equipped with full-sized washers and dryers for your convenience.

At Smart Living on Cullen, we pride ourselves on our outstanding customer service. Friendly and knowledgeable management and maintenance professionals are on site and dedicated to providing you with an enjoyable living experience.

Our leasing team is waiting to welcome you home! Schedule a time to come and take a tour, and experience first-hand everything Smart Living on Cullen has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: The following breeds restrictions apply: Chow-Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Pit Bulls, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, American Bully, Malamute, Bull Mastiff and Presa-Canario.* *Breed, size, weight limitations, fees and deposit requirements do not apply to assistance animals. We comply with all applicable fair housing laws. We will consider any request for reasonable accommodations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Smart Living on Cullen have any available units?
Smart Living on Cullen has 70 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Smart Living on Cullen have?
Some of Smart Living on Cullen's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Smart Living on Cullen currently offering any rent specials?
Smart Living on Cullen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Smart Living on Cullen pet-friendly?
Yes, Smart Living on Cullen is pet friendly.
Does Smart Living on Cullen offer parking?
No, Smart Living on Cullen does not offer parking.
Does Smart Living on Cullen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Smart Living on Cullen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Smart Living on Cullen have a pool?
Yes, Smart Living on Cullen has a pool.
Does Smart Living on Cullen have accessible units?
No, Smart Living on Cullen does not have accessible units.
Does Smart Living on Cullen have units with dishwashers?
No, Smart Living on Cullen does not have units with dishwashers.
