Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal valet service

Phoenician is ideally situated in the world-famous Galleria area, home to many of the nation's most prestigious companies, shops and restaurants. Enjoy the lavish lifestyle the Phoenician offers and relax at our lagoon style pool complete with a grotto waterfall and tranquil pond. You may choose from 7 luxurious layouts, including loft style town homes. Our homes offer custom features such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and slate flooring, and maple cabinetry, all of which makes the Phoenician an apartment home of distinction.