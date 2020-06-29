Park 610 Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Park at 610 welcomes you to the best of quaint apartment home living in a convenient Houston, Texas location. We are situated just moments from Interstate 610 and the Willowbend Area with easy access to many local favorite dining options, several grocery, boutique, and department stores, and many parks and recreation outlets nearby. We are also located on the Metro Route, close to Texas Southern University, the University of Houston, and the Medical Center. At home, you can relax in style in a one or two bedroom apartment for rent, each uniquely designed with your needs in mind. Interior features include flexible living spaces, a complete appliance package with microwave, and a private patio or balcony. Explore the community shared spaces and take advantage of the pet-friendly green spaces, beautiful landscapes, and a swimming pool with heated spa. Want to know more? See a complete menu of amenities, view the gallery, map your drive, and reserve your Houston apartment today!