Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:47 AM

Park 610 Apartment Homes

2701 W Bellfort St · (713) 597-5349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2701 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0912 · Avail. Sep 10

$801

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. Sep 11

$801

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Unit 0920 · Avail. Aug 29

$801

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0408 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 1510 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 0809 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park 610 Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
parking
on-site laundry
doorman
Park at 610 welcomes you to the best of quaint apartment home living in a convenient Houston, Texas location. We are situated just moments from Interstate 610 and the Willowbend Area with easy access to many local favorite dining options, several grocery, boutique, and department stores, and many parks and recreation outlets nearby. We are also located on the Metro Route, close to Texas Southern University, the University of Houston, and the Medical Center. At home, you can relax in style in a one or two bedroom apartment for rent, each uniquely designed with your needs in mind. Interior features include flexible living spaces, a complete appliance package with microwave, and a private patio or balcony. Explore the community shared spaces and take advantage of the pet-friendly green spaces, beautiful landscapes, and a swimming pool with heated spa. Want to know more? See a complete menu of amenities, view the gallery, map your drive, and reserve your Houston apartment today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-10 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park 610 Apartment Homes have any available units?
Park 610 Apartment Homes has 24 units available starting at $801 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Park 610 Apartment Homes have?
Some of Park 610 Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park 610 Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Park 610 Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park 610 Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Park 610 Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Park 610 Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Park 610 Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Park 610 Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park 610 Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park 610 Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Park 610 Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Park 610 Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Park 610 Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Park 610 Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park 610 Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

