All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
Olympus Katy Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Olympus Katy Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

Olympus Katy Ranch

24929 Katy Ranch Rd · (281) 306-2308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24929 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX 77494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09102 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 08105 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,018

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 07106 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,018

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06203 · Avail. now

$1,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Unit 12203 · Avail. now

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Unit 05103 · Avail. now

$1,643

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus Katy Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
concierge
trash valet
Welcome to Olympus Katy Ranch, where you can join a thriving apartment community in a dynamic and versatile area, just 30 minutes west of Houston. Our Katy apartments feature 13 unique 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans to ensure you will find just the right fit for your lifestyle. You'll love entertaining in our gourmet bar kitchens with granite countertops and pendant lighting and lounging in your expansive living space with 9' ceilings, hardwood style flooring, and crown molding. The communal amenities are second-to-none, giving you access to a sparkling resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, bark park, and even a putting green! Located just along I-10, you'll be close to many attractions including Typhoon Texas Waterpark, Cinemark 19, and Katy's own historic town square. Experience the Olympus difference and visit our apartments in Katy today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month,2 months,3 months,6 months,7 months,9 months,12 months,13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month, pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit: 80. Cats and Dogs are welcome! Maximum of 2 pets per home. Pet Deposit (refundable) is $150 per pet. One-Time Non-Refundable Pet Fee is $500 per pet. Monthly Pet Rent is $25 per pet. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Attached garage, open lot, detached garage $100/month. Other. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Olympus Katy Ranch have any available units?
Olympus Katy Ranch has 17 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Olympus Katy Ranch have?
Some of Olympus Katy Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus Katy Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus Katy Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olympus Katy Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus Katy Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Olympus Katy Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Olympus Katy Ranch offers parking.
Does Olympus Katy Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus Katy Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus Katy Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Olympus Katy Ranch has a pool.
Does Olympus Katy Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Olympus Katy Ranch has accessible units.
Does Olympus Katy Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olympus Katy Ranch has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77079
The Westheimer
2001 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston