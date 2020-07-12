Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool putting green garage internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar concierge trash valet

Welcome to Olympus Katy Ranch, where you can join a thriving apartment community in a dynamic and versatile area, just 30 minutes west of Houston. Our Katy apartments feature 13 unique 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans to ensure you will find just the right fit for your lifestyle. You'll love entertaining in our gourmet bar kitchens with granite countertops and pendant lighting and lounging in your expansive living space with 9' ceilings, hardwood style flooring, and crown molding. The communal amenities are second-to-none, giving you access to a sparkling resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, bark park, and even a putting green! Located just along I-10, you'll be close to many attractions including Typhoon Texas Waterpark, Cinemark 19, and Katy's own historic town square. Experience the Olympus difference and visit our apartments in Katy today!