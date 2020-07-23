220 Apartments for rent in Fort Bend County, TX📍
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway. Property offers residents pool, gym, clubhouse and game room. 24-hour concierge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and extra storage. Garage.
Broadstone Sienna
5222 Avalon Point, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call to schedule your virtual tour today!
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1166 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Cinco Ranch
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1447 sqft
Luxurious swimming pool, pool table, gym, BBQ area and courtyard. Large kitchen with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Granite counters, ceiling fan and walk-in closets. Attached garage. Pets are allowed.
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,234
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1086 sqft
All floor plans include private patio or balcony. Waterside walking paths shaded by mature trees. Resort-style pool fed by stone waterfall. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
Cinco Ranch
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1406 sqft
Situated off Grand Parkway in the center of Cinco Ranch. Close to a championship golf course and numerous lakes, greenbelt trails, shopping malls, and award-winning schools. Residents' facilities include a media room and 24-hr gym.
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1413 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1384 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Lakemont
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1263 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1419 sqft
A charming community by the water and the high school. Updated interiors with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Spacious layouts. On-site pool, fitness room and game room.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Bend County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland have apartments for rent.
