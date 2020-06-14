68 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX with garage

City Guide for Katy, TX

You might wonder what gal moved the city fathers of Katy, Texas, to name an entire city after her, but the city of Katy actually takes its name from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, or the MKT for short. Railroad officials called it "the Katy" and founding townspeople expected the railroad to bring a booming economy with it. And so, out of rail-appreciation, the city of Katy was born.