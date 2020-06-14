68 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX with garage
You might wonder what gal moved the city fathers of Katy, Texas, to name an entire city after her, but the city of Katy actually takes its name from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, or the MKT for short. Railroad officials called it "the Katy" and founding townspeople expected the railroad to bring a booming economy with it. And so, out of rail-appreciation, the city of Katy was born.
Located in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area of Texas, living in Katy will give you a great sense of community in an otherwise sprawling metropolis. If you're looking for an apartment for rent, Katy, Texas is a great place to look! The expansion of the interstate system in the 1960s led to a population boom in neighboring Houston, which quickly sprawled westward to meet Katy. The city itself is home to about 14,000 people (per U.S. Census data), but the larger Katy-area claims nearly 270,000 residents in total. A boom town now in its own right, Katy has won national praise for its growth and sustainability policies. See more
Katy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.