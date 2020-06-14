79 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Katy, TX
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
$969
828 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd, Katy, TX
$867
860 sqft
Cozy apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a cafe, media room, and pool. Near Eagle Ranch Shopping Center and Eagle Ranch West Pocket Park. Near Grand Parkway (Toll Road).
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
$1,051
795 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
$1,018
809 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd, Katy, TX
$1,403
707 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside Row in Katy. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
$900
778 sqft
Welcome to Kingston Villas, Houston's premier apartment homes! Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature elegant chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
$1,315
809 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
$945
747 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
$997
674 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
$857
807 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
$937
826 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
$1,005
798 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
$1,135
832 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
$1,315
803 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
$919
762 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
$975
749 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive, Katy, TX
$1,015
761 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Lenox Grand Crossing offers a mixture of comfort, style, and convenience.
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
$898
825 sqft
Meandering walking paths through the property lead to a playground and picnic area. Resort-style pool surrounded by a brick sundeck. Details like built-in shelving and desks. Flexible lease terms. Fast access to Katy Freeway/I-10, along with shopping and dining at Crossing at Fry Road.
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
$1,054
799 sqft
Situated off Grand Parkway in the center of Cinco Ranch. Close to a championship golf course and numerous lakes, greenbelt trails, shopping malls, and award-winning schools. Residents' facilities include a media room and 24-hr gym.
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
$969
895 sqft
Upscale, resort-like living just minutes from the nightlife. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, a gourmet outdoor kitchen, fitness center and game room. Private patios or balconies, black appliances and walk-in closets.
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
$859
774 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
$820
720 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
$845
607 sqft
Westborough Crossing offers spacious, well-equipped one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies, a pool, heated spa, an outdoor lounge, children's playground, convenient location, and several schools less than 10 minutes away.
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr, Katy, TX
$910
717 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from Katy Freeway. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors, carpeting and laundry in a Green Community. Children's playground and pet-friendly dog park provide for social engagements. Guest parking is a big plus.
