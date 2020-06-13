79 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX with balcony
You might wonder what gal moved the city fathers of Katy, Texas, to name an entire city after her, but the city of Katy actually takes its name from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, or the MKT for short. Railroad officials called it "the Katy" and founding townspeople expected the railroad to bring a booming economy with it. And so, out of rail-appreciation, the city of Katy was born.
Located in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area of Texas, living in Katy will give you a great sense of community in an otherwise sprawling metropolis. If you're looking for an apartment for rent, Katy, Texas is a great place to look! The expansion of the interstate system in the 1960s led to a population boom in neighboring Houston, which quickly sprawled westward to meet Katy. The city itself is home to about 14,000 people (per U.S. Census data), but the larger Katy-area claims nearly 270,000 residents in total. A boom town now in its own right, Katy has won national praise for its growth and sustainability policies. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Katy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.