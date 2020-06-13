Apartment List
TX
/
katy
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
42 Units Available
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1376 sqft
Welcome to Kingston Villas, Houston's premier apartment homes! Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature elegant chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
68 Units Available
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,403
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,333
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside Row in Katy. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
107 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
242 Units Available
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1628 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Lenox Grand Crossing offers a mixture of comfort, style, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
133 Units Available
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1649 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
24 Units Available
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1326 sqft
Meandering walking paths through the property lead to a playground and picnic area. Resort-style pool surrounded by a brick sundeck. Details like built-in shelving and desks. Flexible lease terms. Fast access to Katy Freeway/I-10, along with shopping and dining at Crossing at Fry Road.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
41 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
39 Units Available
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1212 sqft
Cozy apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a cafe, media room, and pool. Near Eagle Ranch Shopping Center and Eagle Ranch West Pocket Park. Near Grand Parkway (Toll Road).
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cinco Ranch
22 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,415
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$925
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$946
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cinco Ranch
21 Units Available
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Situated off Grand Parkway in the center of Cinco Ranch. Close to a championship golf course and numerous lakes, greenbelt trails, shopping malls, and award-winning schools. Residents' facilities include a media room and 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1308 sqft
Upscale, resort-like living just minutes from the nightlife. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, a gourmet outdoor kitchen, fitness center and game room. Private patios or balconies, black appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
70 Units Available
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1452 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
Studio
$839
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
33 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
34 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1389 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
27 Units Available
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1378 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1040 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
11 Units Available
Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern flats and lofts located near the Mason Creek Hike and Interstate-10. Professionally decorated homes with open floors plans and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cyber cafe, athletic club, yoga studio and business lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
City Guide for Katy, TX

You might wonder what gal moved the city fathers of Katy, Texas, to name an entire city after her, but the city of Katy actually takes its name from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, or the MKT for short. Railroad officials called it "the Katy" and founding townspeople expected the railroad to bring a booming economy with it. And so, out of rail-appreciation, the city of Katy was born.

Located in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area of Texas, living in Katy will give you a great sense of community in an otherwise sprawling metropolis. If you're looking for an apartment for rent, Katy, Texas is a great place to look! The expansion of the interstate system in the 1960s led to a population boom in neighboring Houston, which quickly sprawled westward to meet Katy. The city itself is home to about 14,000 people (per U.S. Census data), but the larger Katy-area claims nearly 270,000 residents in total. A boom town now in its own right, Katy has won national praise for its growth and sustainability policies. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Katy, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Katy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

