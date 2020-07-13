86 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX with parking
You might wonder what gal moved the city fathers of Katy, Texas, to name an entire city after her, but the city of Katy actually takes its name from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, or the MKT for short. Railroad officials called it "the Katy" and founding townspeople expected the railroad to bring a booming economy with it. And so, out of rail-appreciation, the city of Katy was born.
Located in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area of Texas, living in Katy will give you a great sense of community in an otherwise sprawling metropolis. If you're looking for an apartment for rent, Katy, Texas is a great place to look! The expansion of the interstate system in the 1960s led to a population boom in neighboring Houston, which quickly sprawled westward to meet Katy. The city itself is home to about 14,000 people (per U.S. Census data), but the larger Katy-area claims nearly 270,000 residents in total. A boom town now in its own right, Katy has won national praise for its growth and sustainability policies. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Katy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.