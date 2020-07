Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar conference room fire pit game room guest parking hot tub internet access pool table trash valet yoga

An incomparable lifestyle awaits at the heart of one of Houston's premier communities, just steps from a lively town center within the award-winning Cinco Ranch community. The Grand at LaCenterra in Cinco is a luxury, four-story residential community built along a serene lake, featuring 271 refined studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, many with magnificent lakefront views. Along with a selection of desirable amenities, The Grand at LaCenterra offers a distinctive blending of relaxed lakeside living in a vibrant Main Street-style setting. Stroll along the waterfront boardwalk, or be part of the lively urban scene of LaCenterra with its charming shops, urbane dining and entertainment establishments and the concerts, events and public gatherings at Central Green. There's always something happening here, and as a resident of The Grand at LaCenterra, you're in the center of it all.