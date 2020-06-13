/
accessible apartments
30 Accessible Apartments for rent in Katy, TX
$
24 Units Available
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1326 sqft
Meandering walking paths through the property lead to a playground and picnic area. Resort-style pool surrounded by a brick sundeck. Details like built-in shelving and desks. Flexible lease terms. Fast access to Katy Freeway/I-10, along with shopping and dining at Crossing at Fry Road.
35 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
Cinco Ranch
22 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,415
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Cinco Ranch
21 Units Available
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Situated off Grand Parkway in the center of Cinco Ranch. Close to a championship golf course and numerous lakes, greenbelt trails, shopping malls, and award-winning schools. Residents' facilities include a media room and 24-hr gym.
$
70 Units Available
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1452 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
27 Units Available
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1378 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
$
19 Units Available
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1023 sqft
The Place at Green Trails Apartments in Katy, Texas, offer affordable and modern apartment living. Patios and balconies and a resort pool make living here easy.
68 Units Available
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,403
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,333
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside Row in Katy. View photos, descriptions and more!
297 Units Available
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1395 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
7 Units Available
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Westborough Crossing offers spacious, well-equipped one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies, a pool, heated spa, an outdoor lounge, children's playground, convenient location, and several schools less than 10 minutes away.
31 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1545 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
22 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
$
Fannin Farm
42 Units Available
Crawford at Grand Morton
23223 First Park Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1403 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crawford at Grand Morton in Katy. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
The Grand Parkway
22777 Franz Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful grounds include clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, fire pit and media room. Designated for residents 55 and older. Units have hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens and walk-in showers. Located near I-10 and Grand Parkway.
$
18 Units Available
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1429 sqft
Courtyards with hammocks and putting greens. Resort-style pool with water features, sun shelf. Fully equipped gym with cardio and strength-training equipment. Upscale interiors with granite countertops, vinyl wood flooring and textured walls. Fast access to I-10/Katy Freeway.
$
29 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
18 Units Available
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1413 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
42 Units Available
San Remo
1502 Partnership Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1150 sqft
Welcome to San RemoKatys newest apartment community! Built by Sueba USA, San Remo features unrivaled community amenities and stylish, sophisticated apartment homes. At San Remo, you will find both luxury and convenience.
1 Unit Available
3015 Darlington Court
3015 Darlington Court, Fort Bend County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
One story home/ 4 bedrooms in Katy Tamarron subdivision. Open floor plan, Granite Countertops, REFRIGERATOR/Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. Close to Katy Mills Mall, easy access to I-10, & FM 1093.
1 Unit Available
29831 Bellous River Lane
29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors.
213 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
Addicks - Park Ten
68 Units Available
Inkwell on Greenhouse
2218 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1449 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell on Greenhouse! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in West Houston, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments fused with style and modern convenience.
$
79 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
