Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center

The Commons at Hollyhock is a relaxing getaway, located on the cusp of Katy, Texas, with easy access to Downtown Houston via Interstate 10 and The Grand Parkway. Quick access to major freeways isn't the only benefit at The Commons at Hollyhock -- we are central to the many great shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the area has to offer. Escape into the outdoors at Bear Creek Pioneers Park which features nature hiking trails, wildlife habitat, outdoor sports fields, picnic areas, playgrounds, and equestrian trails. Our community is located in the prestigious Cypress ISD, which ranks among the top school districts in the country. Whether you're relaxing in your beautifully appointed apartment home or enjoying nearby hotspots, nothing says home like The Commons at Hollyhock.