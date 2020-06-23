All apartments in Katy
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

The Commons at Hollyhock

5751 Greenhouse Rd · (469) 529-5623
Location

5751 Greenhouse Rd, Katy, TX 77449

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$924

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 834 · Avail. Oct 8

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 731 · Avail. now

$1,082

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1338 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Unit 1932 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Unit 2032 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Commons at Hollyhock.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
The Commons at Hollyhock is a relaxing getaway, located on the cusp of Katy, Texas, with easy access to Downtown Houston via Interstate 10 and The Grand Parkway. Quick access to major freeways isn't the only benefit at The Commons at Hollyhock -- we are central to the many great shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the area has to offer. Escape into the outdoors at Bear Creek Pioneers Park which features nature hiking trails, wildlife habitat, outdoor sports fields, picnic areas, playgrounds, and equestrian trails. Our community is located in the prestigious Cypress ISD, which ranks among the top school districts in the country. Whether you're relaxing in your beautifully appointed apartment home or enjoying nearby hotspots, nothing says home like The Commons at Hollyhock.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $15 Resident Account Setup Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity Fee: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Pet interview needed
Parking Details: . Open lot: included in lease; Reserved carport: $55/month.
Storage Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Commons at Hollyhock have any available units?
The Commons at Hollyhock has 22 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Commons at Hollyhock have?
Some of The Commons at Hollyhock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Commons at Hollyhock currently offering any rent specials?
The Commons at Hollyhock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Commons at Hollyhock pet-friendly?
Yes, The Commons at Hollyhock is pet friendly.
Does The Commons at Hollyhock offer parking?
Yes, The Commons at Hollyhock offers parking.
Does The Commons at Hollyhock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Commons at Hollyhock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Commons at Hollyhock have a pool?
Yes, The Commons at Hollyhock has a pool.
Does The Commons at Hollyhock have accessible units?
No, The Commons at Hollyhock does not have accessible units.
Does The Commons at Hollyhock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Commons at Hollyhock has units with dishwashers.
Does The Commons at Hollyhock have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Commons at Hollyhock has units with air conditioning.
