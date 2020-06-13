/
3 bedroom apartments
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Katy, TX
242 Units Available
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1628 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Lenox Grand Crossing offers a mixture of comfort, style, and convenience.
24 Units Available
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1326 sqft
Meandering walking paths through the property lead to a playground and picnic area. Resort-style pool surrounded by a brick sundeck. Details like built-in shelving and desks. Flexible lease terms. Fast access to Katy Freeway/I-10, along with shopping and dining at Crossing at Fry Road.
41 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
24 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1582 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
31 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
333 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
24 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1349 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Cinco Ranch
25 Units Available
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1597 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
68 Units Available
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,333
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside Row in Katy. View photos, descriptions and more!
42 Units Available
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1376 sqft
Welcome to Kingston Villas, Houston's premier apartment homes! Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature elegant chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.
3 Units Available
Greenhouse Villas
5906 Grand Colony Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Upscale touches like nine-foot ceilings, black appliances, hardwood floors. Playground with plenty of grassy space to run and play. Sparkling pool.
297 Units Available
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1395 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
24 Units Available
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1307 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from Katy Freeway. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors, carpeting and laundry in a Green Community. Children's playground and pet-friendly dog park provide for social engagements. Guest parking is a big plus.
35 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
24 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
34 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1389 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Cinco Ranch
21 Units Available
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Situated off Grand Parkway in the center of Cinco Ranch. Close to a championship golf course and numerous lakes, greenbelt trails, shopping malls, and award-winning schools. Residents' facilities include a media room and 24-hr gym.
27 Units Available
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1378 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
26 Units Available
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1308 sqft
Upscale, resort-like living just minutes from the nightlife. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, a gourmet outdoor kitchen, fitness center and game room. Private patios or balconies, black appliances and walk-in closets.
70 Units Available
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1452 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
33 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
19 Units Available
Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
1419 sqft
A charming community by the water and the high school. Updated interiors with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Spacious layouts. On-site pool, fitness room and game room.
30 Units Available
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway. Residences feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer and fans throughout. Fully equipped kitchens have granite counters and breakfast bar. Community pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
