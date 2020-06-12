/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Katy, TX
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
45 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
71 Units Available
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1153 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside Row in Katy. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1128 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
40 Units Available
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1144 sqft
Welcome to Kingston Villas, Houston's premier apartment homes! Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature elegant chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
24 Units Available
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1066 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from Katy Freeway. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors, carpeting and laundry in a Green Community. Children's playground and pet-friendly dog park provide for social engagements. Guest parking is a big plus.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
37 Units Available
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1212 sqft
Cozy apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a cafe, media room, and pool. Near Eagle Ranch Shopping Center and Eagle Ranch West Pocket Park. Near Grand Parkway (Toll Road).
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Cinco Ranch
23 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1177 sqft
Upscale, resort-like living just minutes from the nightlife. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, a gourmet outdoor kitchen, fitness center and game room. Private patios or balconies, black appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
298 Units Available
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
69 Units Available
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
32 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
41 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1136 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Cinco Ranch
13 Units Available
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1137 sqft
Luxurious swimming pool, pool table, gym, BBQ area and courtyard. Large kitchen with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Granite counters, ceiling fan and walk-in closets. Attached garage. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cinco Ranch
20 Units Available
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1221 sqft
Situated off Grand Parkway in the center of Cinco Ranch. Close to a championship golf course and numerous lakes, greenbelt trails, shopping malls, and award-winning schools. Residents' facilities include a media room and 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
243 Units Available
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1048 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Lenox Grand Crossing offers a mixture of comfort, style, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
27 Units Available
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1154 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1112 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Cinco Ranch
25 Units Available
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1298 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
909 sqft
Westborough Crossing offers spacious, well-equipped one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies, a pool, heated spa, an outdoor lounge, children's playground, convenient location, and several schools less than 10 minutes away.
Similar Pages
Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaty 3 BedroomsKaty Accessible ApartmentsKaty Apartments under $1,000
Katy Apartments under $1,100Katy Apartments under $900Katy Apartments with BalconyKaty Apartments with GarageKaty Apartments with GymKaty Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX