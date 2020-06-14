Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Katy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
45 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1464 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cinco Ranch
20 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,415
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
35 Units Available
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$867
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1212 sqft
Cozy apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a cafe, media room, and pool. Near Eagle Ranch Shopping Center and Eagle Ranch West Pocket Park. Near Grand Parkway (Toll Road).
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
43 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
21 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
22 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
Studio
$839
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
67 Units Available
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,403
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,333
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside Row in Katy. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
31 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$927
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$937
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
31 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
131 Units Available
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1649 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
34 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1040 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
67 Units Available
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1452 sqft
Modern apartments include stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, game room and internet cafe. Located on Kingsland Boulevard, close to I-10.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Cinco Ranch
25 Units Available
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1597 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
107 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1308 sqft
Upscale, resort-like living just minutes from the nightlife. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, a gourmet outdoor kitchen, fitness center and game room. Private patios or balconies, black appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
26 Units Available
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1378 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1023 sqft
The Place at Green Trails Apartments in Katy, Texas, offer affordable and modern apartment living. Patios and balconies and a resort pool make living here easy.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:16am
3 Units Available
Greenhouse Villas
5906 Grand Colony Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Upscale touches like nine-foot ceilings, black appliances, hardwood floors. Playground with plenty of grassy space to run and play. Sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
295 Units Available
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1395 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Westborough Crossing offers spacious, well-equipped one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies, a pool, heated spa, an outdoor lounge, children's playground, convenient location, and several schools less than 10 minutes away.
City Guide for Katy, TX

You might wonder what gal moved the city fathers of Katy, Texas, to name an entire city after her, but the city of Katy actually takes its name from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, or the MKT for short. Railroad officials called it "the Katy" and founding townspeople expected the railroad to bring a booming economy with it. And so, out of rail-appreciation, the city of Katy was born.

Located in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area of Texas, living in Katy will give you a great sense of community in an otherwise sprawling metropolis. If you're looking for an apartment for rent, Katy, Texas is a great place to look! The expansion of the interstate system in the 1960s led to a population boom in neighboring Houston, which quickly sprawled westward to meet Katy. The city itself is home to about 14,000 people (per U.S. Census data), but the larger Katy-area claims nearly 270,000 residents in total. A boom town now in its own right, Katy has won national praise for its growth and sustainability policies. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Katy, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Katy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

