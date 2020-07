Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym accessible alarm system bbq/grill business center cats allowed cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dogs allowed doorman e-payments elevator hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal parking pet friendly playground pool tour booking trash valet garage concierge dog park sauna

If you are looking for a luxurious apartment home in Central Houston, look no further than North Post Oak Lofts! Our apartments in Central Houston feature unrivaled community amenities and stylish apartment homes. Residents can enjoy the 18-seat theatre room, resort-style pool and spa, poolside fitness center, clubroom with catering kitchen, playground, and designer coffee bar. Relax by the pool or enjoy the lavish spa, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, and verandas.