george bush intercontinental airport
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
173 Apartments for rent in George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston, TX
8 Units Available
Northlake Manor
6910 Old North Belt Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1143 sqft
Recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include swimming pool, optional reserved parking and internet-equipped business center. Located conveniently near Interstate 69.
9 Units Available
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1181 sqft
Luxury that’s affordable! — Treat yourself to a spacious 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment home in Northern Houston near Sam Houston Tollway.
8 Units Available
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
66 Units Available
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
22 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
2 Units Available
Waterchase Apartments
15100 Golden Eagle Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
934 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Beltway 8 and 15 miles from downtown Houston. Clubhouse with lobby, beautiful courtyard, pool and gym on property. All units have large walk-in closets and private balcony or patio.
6 Units Available
Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadowbrook in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home.
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
208 Units Available
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1058 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Inspired style. Fresh design. High-end features.
5 Units Available
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
963 sqft
Refreshing pool and tanning deck with lounge chairs. Private patio or balcony in all homes. Fast access to US-59/Eastex Freeway and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
5 Units Available
Deerbrook Forest
17750 Highway 59 N, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-69 and within minutes of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, pool and gym.
34 Units Available
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
7 Units Available
Park at Deerbrook
19700 Whitaker Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
944 sqft
Pet-friendly property offers clubhouse, pool, courtyard, 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and balcony or patio. Furnished apartments available. Close to I-69, FM 1960 bypass and Deerbrook Mall.
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
6 Units Available
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$776
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
13 Units Available
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1174 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Atascocita Pines Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
24 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
12 Units Available
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1072 sqft
Entertainment and shopping easily accessible thanks to Hardy Toll Road. Residents can also enjoy staying home with onsite coffee bar, playground and clubhouse. Newly renovated apartment homes within gated community.
16 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
10 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
983 sqft
July Move In Special!!Up To One Month Free On Select Units!
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
27 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
929 sqft
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston.
9 Units Available
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1487 sqft
Large, gourmet kitchens with plank flooring, ceramic tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with infinity edge. Assigned, covered parking and car wash station. Less than a mile to Beltway 8 and Greens WetBank.
