Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

San Palmilla

18833 Town Ridge Lane · (858) 360-8494
Location

18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-1439 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,309

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 00-1342 · Avail. now

$1,349

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 00-2102 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,359

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-2134 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,579

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 00-1331 · Avail. now

$1,579

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 00-2413 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,629

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Palmilla.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
alarm system
car charging
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at San Palmilla!
If you are looking for an apartment in Webster Texas, this location is your personal sweet spot! Our top-notch interiors feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, wood plank vinyl flooring and more. If you love living an active lifestyle, you will definitely enjoy our amenities that include two swimming pool courtyards featuring outdoor verandas and poolside gas grills, a 24-hour fitness center, a resident lounge, and more. 100% of Venterra communities are Top Rated on ApartmentRatings.com and we look forward to adding San Palmilla to that list. Schedule a tour and see for yourself why San Palmilla should be the place you call home. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (one beroom), $300 (two bedroom), $400 (three bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Free covered parking, detached garages available to rent, car charging stations.
Storage Details: Storage units available to rent for $35-65

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Palmilla have any available units?
San Palmilla has 24 units available starting at $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does San Palmilla have?
Some of San Palmilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Palmilla currently offering any rent specials?
San Palmilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Palmilla pet-friendly?
Yes, San Palmilla is pet friendly.
Does San Palmilla offer parking?
Yes, San Palmilla offers parking.
Does San Palmilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Palmilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Palmilla have a pool?
Yes, San Palmilla has a pool.
Does San Palmilla have accessible units?
Yes, San Palmilla has accessible units.
Does San Palmilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Palmilla has units with dishwashers.
