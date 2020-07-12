Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym pool pool table bbq/grill volleyball court garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar fire pit game room green community internet access internet cafe lobby media room package receiving shuffle board

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at The Preserve at Baywood!

If you are looking for an apartment in Pasadena, Texas, then you have found your new spot! Located on Red Bluff, close to 146, the Beltway and Fairmont, it is an easy trip no matter where you are coming from. Some of our interiors feature granite countertops, black and stainless steel appliances, island kitchens, garden tubs and walk-in closets. If you like the sound of that, it only gets better! Everyone wants a place they look forward to coming home to and our amenities are sure to make you smile.



We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come take a walk around, see the amenities, meet the staff, and ask about SMARTLEASING (hint: applying is free). You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.