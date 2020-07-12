All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

Preserve at Baywood

8300 Red Bluff Rd · (832) 251-7680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX 77507

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-0913 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 01-1214 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 01-0833 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-02736 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 02-21026 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 01-1422 · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Baywood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
volleyball court
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
coffee bar
fire pit
game room
green community
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
package receiving
shuffle board
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at The Preserve at Baywood!
If you are looking for an apartment in Pasadena, Texas, then you have found your new spot! Located on Red Bluff, close to 146, the Beltway and Fairmont, it is an easy trip no matter where you are coming from. Some of our interiors feature granite countertops, black and stainless steel appliances, island kitchens, garden tubs and walk-in closets. If you like the sound of that, it only gets better! Everyone wants a place they look forward to coming home to and our amenities are sure to make you smile.

We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come take a walk around, see the amenities, meet the staff, and ask about SMARTLEASING (hint: applying is free). You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $70 per married couple
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $250, 2 bedroom: $350
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Agressive breeds; Weight limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve; Covered lot: $30/month per pet; Detached garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $85/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Baywood have any available units?
Preserve at Baywood has 44 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Baywood have?
Some of Preserve at Baywood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Baywood currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Baywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Baywood pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Baywood is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Baywood offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Baywood offers parking.
Does Preserve at Baywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Baywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Baywood have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Baywood has a pool.
Does Preserve at Baywood have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Baywood does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Baywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Baywood has units with dishwashers.
